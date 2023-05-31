Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the No. 44-ranked player, and Simona Waltert, the No. 128-ranked player, will come together on May 31 for a match in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

The Cocciaretto-Waltert match can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cocciaretto vs. Waltert Matchup Info

Cocciaretto is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 10-ranked Petra Kvitova in Monday's Round of 128.

Cocciaretto was eliminated in the round of 64 of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 4-6, 4-6 by No. 25-ranked Anastasia Potapova on May 11.

Waltert will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Waltert's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 88-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam in the qualification round 2 on May 9 and was defeated 5-7, 3-6.

Cocciaretto and Waltert haven't played each other in the last five years.

Cocciaretto vs. Waltert Odds and Probabilities

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Simona Waltert -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.