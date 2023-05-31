Simona Waltert (No. 128) will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 44) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Cocciaretto is getting -375 odds to bring home a victory versus Waltert (+275).

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 31
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 78.9% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Simona Waltert
-375 Odds to Win Match +275
+15000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000
78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7%
0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Monday, Cocciaretto beat No. 10-ranked Petra Kvitova, 6-3, 6-4.
  • In the Round of 128 on Monday, Waltert beat No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
  • Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cocciaretto has played 21.0 games per match and won 52.9% of them.
  • On clay, Cocciaretto has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.
  • In the past year, Waltert has played 19 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.9% of the games. She averages 23.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
  • On clay, Waltert has played seven matches and averaged 25.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
  • Cocciaretto and Waltert have not played each other since 2015.

