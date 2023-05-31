Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Simona Waltert (No. 128) will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 44) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.
Cocciaretto is getting -375 odds to bring home a victory versus Waltert (+275).
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|Simona Waltert
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+275
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|26.7%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Cocciaretto beat No. 10-ranked Petra Kvitova, 6-3, 6-4.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Waltert beat No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
- Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cocciaretto has played 21.0 games per match and won 52.9% of them.
- On clay, Cocciaretto has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.
- In the past year, Waltert has played 19 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.9% of the games. She averages 23.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- On clay, Waltert has played seven matches and averaged 25.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- Cocciaretto and Waltert have not played each other since 2015.
