Simona Waltert (No. 128) will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 44) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Cocciaretto is getting -375 odds to bring home a victory versus Waltert (+275).

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 78.9% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Simona Waltert -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Cocciaretto beat No. 10-ranked Petra Kvitova, 6-3, 6-4.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Waltert beat No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cocciaretto has played 21.0 games per match and won 52.9% of them.

On clay, Cocciaretto has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

In the past year, Waltert has played 19 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.9% of the games. She averages 23.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On clay, Waltert has played seven matches and averaged 25.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Cocciaretto and Waltert have not played each other since 2015.

