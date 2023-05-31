Wednesday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a match between Elise Mertens and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano at Stade Roland Garros.

You can turn on Tennis Channel to take in the action as Mertens tries to take down Osorio Serrano.

Elise Mertens vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Mertens vs. Osorio Serrano Matchup Info

Mertens took down Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Mertens lost in the round of 64 to No. 57-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 on May 12.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Osorio Serrano took home the victory against No. 63-ranked Ana Bogdan, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

On May 15, Osorio Serrano was defeated by No. 15-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 3-6, 3-6, in the round of 16 of her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Mertens and Osorio Serrano went head to head in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon on June 27, 2022. Mertens won the match 1-6, 6-2, 4-2.

Mertens and Osorio Serrano have squared off in three total sets, with Mertens securing the win in two sets and Osorio Serrano coming out on top in one of them.

Mertens has gotten the better of Osorio Serrano in 21 total games between them, claiming 11 games (52.4%) against Osorio Serrano's 10.

Mertens vs. Osorio Serrano Odds and Probabilities

Elise Mertens Maria Camila Osorio Serrano -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

