On Wednesday, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 86 in the world) faces Elise Mertens (No. 28) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Against the underdog Osorio Serrano (+110), Mertens is the favorite (-140) to make it to the round of 32.

Elise Mertens vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elise Mertens vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 58.3% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Maria Camila Osorio Serrano -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Elise Mertens vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Mertens defeated No. 136-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-1, 6-4.

Osorio Serrano advanced past Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 50 matches over the past year (across all court types), Mertens has played 21.2 games per match and won 54.7% of them.

In her six matches on clay over the past year, Mertens has played an average of 22.8 games.

Osorio Serrano has played 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.1 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.

In 13 matches on clay courts in the past year, Osorio Serrano has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 55.8% of the games.

Mertens and Osorio Serrano have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Mertens was victorious in that bout 1-6, 6-2, 4-2.

In three total sets against each other, Mertens has won two, while Osorio Serrano has claimed one.

Mertens has taken 11 games (52.4% win rate) against Osorio Serrano, who has secured 10 games.

In one head-to-head match, Mertens and Osorio Serrano have averaged 21.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

