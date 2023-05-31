Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Fabio Fognini and Jason Kubler will meet on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
Kubler's matchup against Fognini can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Fognini vs. Kubler Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Fognini beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
- In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fognini lost in the round of 32 to No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 4-6, 2-6 on May 14.
- Kubler is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 137-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kubler's most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the round of 64 on May 13 and was defeated 4-6, 1-6.
- This is the first time that Fognini and Kubler have matched up against each other in the last five years.
Fognini vs. Kubler Odds and Probabilities
|Fabio Fognini
|Jason Kubler
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.