Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Fabio Fognini and Jason Kubler will meet on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Kubler's matchup against Fognini can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Fognini vs. Kubler Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Fognini beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fognini lost in the round of 32 to No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 4-6, 2-6 on May 14.

Kubler is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 137-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kubler's most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the round of 64 on May 13 and was defeated 4-6, 1-6.

This is the first time that Fognini and Kubler have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Fognini vs. Kubler Odds and Probabilities

Fabio Fognini Jason Kubler -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

