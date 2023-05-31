In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Jason Kubler (ranked No. 69) takes on Fabio Fognini (No. 130).

Fognini is favored (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Kubler, who is +145.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Fabio Fognini has a 65.5% chance to win.

Fabio Fognini Jason Kubler -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Fognini advanced past No. 10-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Kubler was victorious 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Facundo Diaz Acosta in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Fognini has played 39 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.4 games per match.

On clay, Fognini has played 15 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.7 games per match while winning 48.0% of games.

Kubler has averaged 25.3 games per match in his 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.6% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Kubler has played nine matches and averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Fognini and Kubler have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.