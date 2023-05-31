On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Torres is batting .304 during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

Torres has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 55 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.

He has homered in eight games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has driven home a run in 15 games this season (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this season (52.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 23 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (69.6%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

