Iryna Shymanovich and Aryna Sabalenka are scheduled to meet in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 31.

You can watch as Shymanovich tries to knock out Sabalenka on Tennis Channel.

Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Shymanovich vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Shymanovich took down Panna Udvardy 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

In her previous tournament, the Copa Colsanitas, Shymanovich went down in the qualification final to No. 186-ranked Rosa Vicens Mas, 1-6, 6-1, 3-6 on April 2.

Sabalenka took down Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

On May 11, Sabalenka lost to No. 134-ranked Sofia Kenin, 6-7, 2-6, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Shymanovich and Sabalenka haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Shymanovich vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Iryna Shymanovich Aryna Sabalenka +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

