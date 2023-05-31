In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Iryna Shymanovich (ranked No. 214) faces Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2).

With -5000 odds, Sabalenka is the favorite against Shymanovich (+1100) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 98.0% chance to win.

Iryna Shymanovich Aryna Sabalenka +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Shymanovich defeated Panna Udvardy 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Sabalenka clinched a victory against No. 39-ranked Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Shymanovich has played nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.9 games per match.

On clay, Shymanovich has played six matches over the past year, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 58.6% of games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.1% of those games.

On clay, Sabalenka has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Shymanovich and Sabalenka have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.