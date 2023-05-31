Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Iryna Shymanovich (ranked No. 214) faces Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2).
With -5000 odds, Sabalenka is the favorite against Shymanovich (+1100) in this match.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 98.0% chance to win.
|Iryna Shymanovich
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+1100
|Odds to Win Match
|-5000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|98.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|35.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights
- Shymanovich defeated Panna Udvardy 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Sabalenka clinched a victory against No. 39-ranked Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-3, 6-2.
- Shymanovich has played nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.9 games per match.
- On clay, Shymanovich has played six matches over the past year, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 58.6% of games.
- Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.1% of those games.
- On clay, Sabalenka has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Shymanovich and Sabalenka have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.