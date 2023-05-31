In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Iryna Shymanovich (ranked No. 214) faces Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2).

With -5000 odds, Sabalenka is the favorite against Shymanovich (+1100) in this match.

Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 31
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 98.0% chance to win.

Iryna Shymanovich Aryna Sabalenka
+1100 Odds to Win Match -5000
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +400
8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0%
35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Iryna Shymanovich vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

  • Shymanovich defeated Panna Udvardy 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
  • In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Sabalenka clinched a victory against No. 39-ranked Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-3, 6-2.
  • Shymanovich has played nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.9 games per match.
  • On clay, Shymanovich has played six matches over the past year, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 58.6% of games.
  • Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.1% of those games.
  • On clay, Sabalenka has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Shymanovich and Sabalenka have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

