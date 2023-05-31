The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .722 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 4-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Mariners.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .243 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).
  • In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.6% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
21 GP 16
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
