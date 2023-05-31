The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .722 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 4-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Mariners.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .243 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Kiner-Falefa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.6% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 16 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings