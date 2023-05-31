The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Wednesday, with Peyton Stearns, the No. 69-ranked player, matching up with Jelena Ostapenko, the No. 17-ranked player.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Peyton Stearns Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ostapenko vs. Stearns Matchup Info

Ostapenko defeated Tereza Martincova 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Ostapenko lost in the semifinals to No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 2-6, 4-6 on May 19.

Stearns advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 48-ranked Katerina Siniakova 7-6, 6-2 on Monday.

Stearns suffered defeat in the quarterfinal of her last tournament (the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem) on May 25, when she lost 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 to Sloane Stephens.

This is the first time that Ostapenko and Stearns have competed against each other in the last five years.

Ostapenko vs. Stearns Odds and Probabilities

Jelena Ostapenko Peyton Stearns -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

