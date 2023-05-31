No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko will meet No. 69 Peyton Stearns in the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, May 31.

Compared to the underdog Stearns (+190), Ostapenko is the favorite (-250) to get to the round of 32.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Peyton Stearns -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Ostapenko defeated Tereza Martincova 6-3, 7-5.

Stearns made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 48-ranked Katerina Siniakova 7-6, 6-2 on Monday.

Ostapenko has played 53 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.8 games per match.

In her nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ostapenko has played an average of 20.9 games.

Stearns has averaged 23.9 games per match in her 20 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.7% of the games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past year, Stearns has averaged 22.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 59.0% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Ostapenko and Stearns have not competed against each other.

