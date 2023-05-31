A match between Karen Khachanov (No. 11) and Radu Albot (No. 113) is on tap for Wednesday, May 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Khachanov's match with Albot can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Karen Khachanov vs. Radu Albot Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Khachanov vs. Albot Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Khachanov defeated Constant Lestienne 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Khachanov went down in the round of 64 to No. 63-ranked Gregoire Barrere, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 on May 12.

Albot advanced past Patrick Kypson 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Albot suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Banja Luka Open) on April 20, when he went down 0-6, 2-6 to Jiri Lehecka.

Khachanov hasn't played Albot in the past five years.

Khachanov vs. Albot Odds and Probabilities

Karen Khachanov Radu Albot -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.