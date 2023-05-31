In a match slated for Wednesday, Radu Albot (No. 113 in rankings) will take on Karen Khachanov (No. 11) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Khachanov is favored (-650) against Albot (+400) .

Karen Khachanov vs. Radu Albot Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karen Khachanov vs. Radu Albot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has an 86.7% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Radu Albot -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

Karen Khachanov vs. Radu Albot Trends and Insights

By beating No. 70-ranked Constant Lestienne 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday, Khachanov reached the Round of 64.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Albot clinched a victory against No. 329-ranked Patrick Kypson, winning 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Khachanov has played 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.9 games per match.

In his 14 matches on clay over the past year, Khachanov has played an average of 22.9 games.

Albot has played 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match and winning 50.9% of those games.

On clay courts, Albot has played nine matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Khachanov and Albot have not matched up on the court.

