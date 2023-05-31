Karolina Muchova, the No. 43-ranked player, and Nadia Podoroska, the No. 103-ranked player, will come together on May 31 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

You can watch on Tennis Channel as Muchova tries to take down Podoroska.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Karolina Muchova vs. Nadia Podoroska Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Muchova vs. Podoroska Matchup Info

Muchova is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-5 victory over No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari in Sunday's Round of 128.

In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Muchova lost in the round of 16 to No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 on May 16.

Podoroska is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 123-ranked Jessika Ponchet in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the round of 128 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 10, Podoroska was eliminated by No. 36-ranked Sloane Stephens 4-6, 1-6.

This is the first time that Muchova and Podoroska have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Muchova vs. Podoroska Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Nadia Podoroska -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.