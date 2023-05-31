Nadia Podoroska (No. 103) will meet Karolina Muchova (No. 43) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

In this round of 32 match against Podoroska (+400), Muchova is favored to win with -650 odds.

Karolina Muchova vs. Nadia Podoroska Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karolina Muchova vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Nadia Podoroska -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36

Karolina Muchova vs. Nadia Podoroska Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Muchova defeated Maria Sakkari 7-6, 7-5.

Podoroska advanced past Jessika Ponchet 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Muchova has played 21.2 games per match in her 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Muchova has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.

Podoroska is averaging 20.8 games per match in her 17 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 45.9% of those games.

In six matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Podoroska has averaged 20.5 games per match and 8.8 games per set, winning 43.9% of the games.

Muchova and Podoroska have not competed against each other since 2015.

