Wednesday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Kayla Day and Madison Keys at Stade Roland Garros.

Keys' match with Day can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Day vs. Keys Matchup Info

Day advanced past Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Day was eliminated by Sachia Vickery (4-6, 2-6) on April 3 in the round of 64 of her previous tournament, the Credit One Charleston Open.

Keys defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On May 15, Keys lost to No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Day and Keys haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Day vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities

Kayla Day Madison Keys +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.