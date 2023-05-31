On Wednesday, Madison Keys (No. 20 in the world) meets Kayla Day (No. 138) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

With -550 odds, Keys is favored over Day (+350) for this match.

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has an 84.6% chance to win.

Kayla Day Madison Keys +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

Day took down Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Keys reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 74-ranked Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday.

In her 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Day has played an average of 23.2 games.

Day has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

In her 40 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Keys is averaging 20.4 games per match while winning 52.5% of those games.

In eight matches on clay courts in the past year, Keys has averaged 19.4 games per match and 8.6 games per set, winning 55.5% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Day and Keys have not met on the court.

