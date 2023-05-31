Leolia Jeanjean's Round of 64 match in the French Open against Elina Avanesyan is set for Wednesday, May 31.

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Jeanjean vs. Avanesyan Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Jeanjean took down Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

In her last tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Jeanjean lost in the round of 16 to No. 61-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 2-6, 1-6 on May 24.

Avanesyan is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 12-ranked Belinda Bencic in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her previous tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 24, Avanesyan matched up with Tamara Korpatsch in the qualification round 1 and was eliminated 4-6, 1-6.

Jeanjean and Avanesyan haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Jeanjean vs. Avanesyan Odds and Probabilities

Leolia Jeanjean Elina Avanesyan +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

