Elina Avanesyan (No. 134) will meet Leolia Jeanjean (No. 124) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

With -250 odds, Avanesyan is favored over Jeanjean (+180) in this match.

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 31
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 71.4% chance to win.

Leolia Jeanjean Elina Avanesyan
+180 Odds to Win Match -250
+35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000
35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3%
43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Jeanjean took down Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
  • Avanesyan is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 12-ranked Belinda Bencic in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • Jeanjean has played 20.5 games per match in her 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • Jeanjean has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.
  • Avanesyan has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 53.6% of those games.
  • On clay, Avanesyan has played 11 matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Jeanjean and Avanesyan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

