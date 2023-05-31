Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Elina Avanesyan (No. 134) will meet Leolia Jeanjean (No. 124) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.
With -250 odds, Avanesyan is favored over Jeanjean (+180) in this match.
Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Leolia Jeanjean
|Elina Avanesyan
|+180
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|35.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|43
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57
Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Jeanjean took down Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
- Avanesyan is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 12-ranked Belinda Bencic in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Jeanjean has played 20.5 games per match in her 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Jeanjean has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.
- Avanesyan has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 53.6% of those games.
- On clay, Avanesyan has played 11 matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- This is the first time that Jeanjean and Avanesyan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
