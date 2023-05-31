Elina Avanesyan (No. 134) will meet Leolia Jeanjean (No. 124) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

With -250 odds, Avanesyan is favored over Jeanjean (+180) in this match.

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 71.4% chance to win.

Leolia Jeanjean Elina Avanesyan +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Jeanjean took down Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Avanesyan is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 12-ranked Belinda Bencic in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Jeanjean has played 20.5 games per match in her 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Jeanjean has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.

Avanesyan has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 53.6% of those games.

On clay, Avanesyan has played 11 matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Jeanjean and Avanesyan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

