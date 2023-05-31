The Round of 64 of the French Open will see Leylah Annie Fernandez and Clara Tauson match up at Stade Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 31.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Fernandez vs. Tauson Matchup Info

Fernandez advanced past Magda Linette 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Fernandez's last tournament, she was defeated 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 by No. 69-ranked Peyton Stearns on May 24 in the round of 16 round.

Tauson took home the win 6-2, 6-0 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Tauson's last tournament, she squared off against No. 34-ranked Petra Martic in the quarterfinals on February 10 and lost 4-6, 5-7.

This is the first time that Fernandez and Tauson have competed against each other in the last five years.

Fernandez vs. Tauson Odds and Probabilities

Leylah Annie Fernandez Clara Tauson -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

