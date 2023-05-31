In a match slated for Wednesday, Clara Tauson (No. 127 in rankings) will meet Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 49) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Tauson carries -120 odds to win against Fernandez (-105).

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 54.5% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Clara Tauson -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Fernandez defeated Magda Linette 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Tauson will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-0 victory over No. 51-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Through 31 matches over the past year (across all court types), Fernandez has played 21.4 games per match and won 49.8% of them.

In her seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, Fernandez has played an average of 23.9 games.

Tauson has played 12 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 17.8 games per match and winning 46.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Fernandez and Tauson have not played against each other.

