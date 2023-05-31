The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Liudmila Samsonova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova competing on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.

The Samsonova-Pavlyuchenkova matchup can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Samsonova vs. Pavlyuchenkova Matchup Info

Samsonova is coming off a 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 92-ranked Katie Volynets in Sunday's Round of 128.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Samsonova's last tournament, she was beaten 6-2, 6-7, 2-6 by No. 24-ranked Donna Vekic on May 14 in the round of 32 round.

Pavlyuchenkova beat Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the quarterfinal of her last tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 25, Pavlyuchenkova was taken down by No. 58-ranked Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-7, 0-6.

Samsonova hasn't matched up with Pavlyuchenkova in the past five years.

Samsonova vs. Pavlyuchenkova Odds and Probabilities

Liudmila Samsonova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

