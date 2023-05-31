Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 333) will take on Liudmila Samsonova (No. 15) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Samsonova is getting -275 odds to claim a spot in the round of 32 versus Pavlyuchenkova (+210).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

Samsonova is looking to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 92-ranked Katie Volynets in Sunday's Round of 128.

Pavlyuchenkova will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 59-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her 49 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Samsonova has played an average of 20.6 games.

On clay, Samsonova has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.9 games per match while winning 57.6% of games.

In her 12 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pavlyuchenkova is averaging 20.0 games per match and winning 48.3% of those games.

On clay, Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Samsonova and Pavlyuchenkova have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.