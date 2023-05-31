Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Shevchenko are set to match up in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 31.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Musetti vs. Shevchenko Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Musetti beat Mikael Ymer 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.

Musetti was defeated in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 5-7, 5-7 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on May 16.

Shevchenko took down Oscar Otte 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, Shevchenko went up against Jannik Sinner in the round of 32 and was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 2-6.

This is the first time that Musetti and Shevchenko have faced each other in the last five years.

Musetti vs. Shevchenko Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Musetti Alexander Shevchenko -375 Odds to Win Match +280 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

