Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Alexander Shevchenko (No. 87) will take on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.
Compared to the underdog Shevchenko (+280), Musetti is favored (-375) to advance to the round of 32.
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Lorenzo Musetti
|Alexander Shevchenko
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+280
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|26.3%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|58.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.3
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Musetti eliminated No. 56-ranked Mikael Ymer, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.
- Shevchenko came out on top 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 against Oscar Otte in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- Musetti has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match.
- Musetti has played 27 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.
- Shevchenko is averaging 21.7 games per match in his 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.
- In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Shevchenko has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 52.8% of the games.
- This is the first time that Musetti and Shevchenko have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
