Alexander Shevchenko (No. 87) will take on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Compared to the underdog Shevchenko (+280), Musetti is favored (-375) to advance to the round of 32.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 78.9% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Alexander Shevchenko -375 Odds to Win Match +280 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Musetti eliminated No. 56-ranked Mikael Ymer, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.

Shevchenko came out on top 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 against Oscar Otte in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Musetti has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match.

Musetti has played 27 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.

Shevchenko is averaging 21.7 games per match in his 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Shevchenko has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 52.8% of the games.

This is the first time that Musetti and Shevchenko have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

