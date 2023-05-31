Alexander Shevchenko (No. 87) will take on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Compared to the underdog Shevchenko (+280), Musetti is favored (-375) to advance to the round of 32.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 31
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 78.9% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Alexander Shevchenko
-375 Odds to Win Match +280
+8000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3%
1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Musetti eliminated No. 56-ranked Mikael Ymer, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.
  • Shevchenko came out on top 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 against Oscar Otte in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
  • Musetti has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match.
  • Musetti has played 27 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.
  • Shevchenko is averaging 21.7 games per match in his 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.
  • In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Shevchenko has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 52.8% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Musetti and Shevchenko have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

