The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Lorenzo Sonego and Ugo Humbert matching up on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.

Tennis Channel will show this Sonego versus Humbert match.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ugo Humbert Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Sonego vs. Humbert Matchup Info

Sonego is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 36-ranked Ben Shelton in Sunday's Round of 128.

In his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Sonego was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-7 on May 15, in the round of 32.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Humbert took down No. 47-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, Humbert matched up with Emil Ruusuvuori in the round of 128 and was taken down 4-6, 6-3, 6-7.

Sonego and Humbert have reached a deadlock, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on April 11, 2023 ended with Sonego nailing down the 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 win.

Humbert and Sonego have matched up for five sets, and it's been Humbert who has taken the reins, winning three of them. Sonego has won two sets.

Humbert has bested Sonego in 52 total games between them, securing 28 games (53.8%) against Sonego's 24.

Sonego vs. Humbert Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Sonego Ugo Humbert -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

