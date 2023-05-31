On Wednesday, Lorenzo Sonego (No. 48 in the world) meets Ugo Humbert (No. 40) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Sonego is favored (-115) in this match, compared to the underdog Humbert, who is -110.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 53.5% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Ugo Humbert -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

Sonego advanced past Ben Shelton 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Humbert was victorious 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 versus Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Sonego has played 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.0 games per match.

In his 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Sonego has played an average of 23.4 games.

In the past 12 months, Humbert has played 36 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 26.7 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

In six matches on clay courts in the past year, Humbert has averaged 26.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set, winning 49.1% of the games.

In two head-to-head matches, Sonego and Humbert have split 1-1. Sonego claimed their last clash on April 11, 2023, winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Humbert has secured three versus Sonego (60.0%), while Sonego has clinched two.

Humbert has the edge in 52 total games versus Sonego, winning 28 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Sonego and Humbert have averaged 26.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

