Luca van Assche's Round of 64 matchup in the French Open versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is on tap for Wednesday, May 31.

Tennis Channel is the spot to tune in to see van Assche and Davidovich Fokina go head to head.

Luca van Assche vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

van Assche vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

van Assche is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 72-ranked Marco Cecchinato in Monday's Round of 128.

van Assche was defeated by Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6-7, 3-6) on May 10 in the round of 128 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Davidovich Fokina made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 63-ranked Arthur Fils 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Davidovich Fokina's most recent tournament, he clashed with No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev in the round of 32 on May 15 and was defeated 6-7, 3-6.

van Assche and Davidovich Fokina have matched up once in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open, and Davidovich Fokina was the victor, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Davidovich Fokina and van Assche have matched up for two sets, and it's been Davidovich Fokina who has taken the upper hand, winning two of them. van Assche has won zero sets.

In 21 total games, Davidovich Fokina has the advantage, taking the win in 13 of them, while van Assche has taken eight.

van Assche vs. Davidovich Fokina Odds and Probabilities

Luca van Assche Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

