In a match slated for Wednesday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34 in rankings) will face Luca van Assche (No. 82) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In this round of 32 matchup against van Assche (+210), Davidovich Fokina is favored with -275 odds.

Luca van Assche vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Location: Paris, France

Court Surface: Clay

Luca van Assche vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 73.3% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Luca van Assche vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, van Assche took down Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Davidovich Fokina advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 63-ranked Arthur Fils 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday.

In his 15 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, van Assche has played an average of 26.3 games.

On clay, van Assche has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 23.9 games per match while winning 48.7% of games.

Davidovich Fokina has played 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.7 games per match and winning 50.5% of those games.

In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Davidovich Fokina has averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 51.7% of the games.

van Assche and Davidovich Fokina have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Millennium Estoril Open Round of 16. Davidovich Fokina claimed victory in that matchup 6-3, 7-5.

Davidovich Fokina and van Assche have played two sets, and Davidovich Fokina has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Davidovich Fokina has bettered van Assche in 13 of 21 total games between them, good for a 61.9% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, van Assche and Davidovich Fokina are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets.

