The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Lucas Pouille and Cameron Norrie competing on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.

Lucas Pouille vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pouille vs. Norrie Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Pouille beat No. 134-ranked Jurij Rodionov, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Norrie reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 149-ranked Benoit Paire 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 on Monday.

On May 26, Norrie was defeated by No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 3-6, 0-6, in the semifinal of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, his most recent tournament.

In the sole matchup between Pouille and Norrie in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 128 at Wimbledon, Norrie came out on top, claiming the 6-7, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 win.

Norrie and Pouille have squared off in four total sets, with Norrie taking three sets and Pouille being victorious in one of them.

Norrie has taken 26 games versus Pouille, good for a 57.8% winning percentage, while Pouille has taken home 19 games.

Pouille vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities

Lucas Pouille Cameron Norrie +280 Odds to Win Match -375 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

