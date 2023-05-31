Lucas Pouille will take on Cameron Norrie (No. 13) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Norrie has -375 odds to win against Pouille (+280).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lucas Pouille vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lucas Pouille vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 78.9% chance to win.

Lucas Pouille Cameron Norrie +280 Odds to Win Match -375 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lucas Pouille vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Pouille beat Jurij Rodionov 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Norrie took home the win 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 against Benoit Paire in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Pouille has played 25.0 games per match in his four matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Pouille has played four matches over the past year, totaling 25.0 games per match while winning 62.0% of games.

Norrie has played 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.4 games per match and winning 54.5% of those games.

Norrie has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 20 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On June 29, 2021, Pouille and Norrie met in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Norrie took home the win 6-7, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

Norrie and Pouille have matched up in four total sets, with Norrie claiming three of them and Pouille one.

Norrie has beaten Pouille in 26 of 45 total games between them, good for a 57.8% win rate.

In one match between Pouille and Norrie, they have played 45.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.