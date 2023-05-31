In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the French Open, Magdalena Frech, the No. 88-ranked player, will battle Kamilla Rakhimova (ranked No. 82).

The Frech-Rakhimova matchup can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Magdalena Frech vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Frech vs. Rakhimova Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Frech beat Shuai Zhang 6-1, 6-1.

Frech was defeated in the round of 64 of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 3-6, 2-6 by No. 23-ranked Madison Keys on May 11.

Rakhimova took home the win 6-0, 6-3 versus Sara Bejlek in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Rakhimova's previous tournament, she went head to head with No. 49-ranked Alycia Parks in the round of 16 on May 24 and was beaten 4-6, 1-6.

Rakhimova and Frech have squared off two times in the last five years, and Rakhimova has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-1, 6-4 win for Rakhimova at the Mutua Madrid Open on April 26, 2022, the last time these two met on the court.

Rakhimova has bested Frech in five total sets, securing four sets (80.0%) against Frech's one.

Rakhimova has won 26 games against Frech, good for a 61.9% win rate, while Frech has claimed 16 games.

Frech vs. Rakhimova Odds and Probabilities

Magdalena Frech Kamilla Rakhimova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

