In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Kamilla Rakhimova (ranked No. 82) meets Magdalena Frech (No. 88).

In the Round of 64, Frech is favored over Rakhimova, with -150 odds against the underdog's +115.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Magdalena Frech vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Magdalena Frech vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 60.0% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Kamilla Rakhimova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Magdalena Frech vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Trends and Insights

By beating No. 31-ranked Shuai Zhang 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday, Frech advanced to the Round of 64.

Rakhimova took down Sara Bejlek 6-0, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Frech has played 21.2 games per match in her 49 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Frech has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 19.4 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

In the past 12 months, Rakhimova has played 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.5% of the games. She averages 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On clay, Rakhimova has played 13 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Rakhimova has collected two wins, while Frech has zero. In their most recent meeting on April 26, 2022, Rakhimova was victorious 6-1, 6-4.

Rakhimova and Frech have matched up in five total sets, with Rakhimova clinching four of them and Frech one.

Rakhimova and Frech have squared off in 42 total games, and Rakhimova has won more often, capturing 26 of them.

Rakhimova and Frech have matched up two times, and they have averaged 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.