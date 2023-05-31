Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 60-ranked player, and Daria Kasatkina, the No. 9-ranked player, will come together on May 31 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Daria Kasatkina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Vondrousova vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Vondrousova defeated Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-0.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Vondrousova's last tournament, she was beaten 3-6, 3-6 by No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina on May 15 in the round of 16 round.

Kasatkina is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 76-ranked Jule Niemeier in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 15, Kasatkina went up against Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16 and was eliminated 4-6, 6-4, 0-6.

Vondrousova and Kasatkina have squared off one time in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the US Open, and Kasatkina was victorious, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Kasatkina has taken two sets versus Vondrousova, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Vondrousova has taken home one set.

In 29 total games, Kasatkina has the advantage, winning 15 of them, while Vondrousova has taken 14.

Vondrousova vs. Kasatkina Odds and Probabilities

Marketa Vondrousova Daria Kasatkina -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

