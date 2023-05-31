Daria Kasatkina (No. 9) will take on Marketa Vondrousova (No. 60) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Vondrousova has -250 odds to claim a win against Kasatkina (+190).

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Daria Kasatkina -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Vondrousova took down Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-0.

Kasatkina won 6-3, 6-4 versus Jule Niemeier in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court types), Vondrousova has played 20.6 games per match and won 60.0% of them.

In her eight matches on clay over the past year, Vondrousova has played an average of 20.9 games.

In her 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Kasatkina is averaging 20.6 games per match while winning 54.1% of those games.

Kasatkina has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 16 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Vondrousova and Kasatkina dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 64, Kasatkina won 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Kasatkina has secured two against Vondrousova (66.7%), while Vondrousova has claimed one.

Kasatkina has bettered Vondrousova in 15 of 29 total games between them, good for a 51.7% win rate.

In one match between Vondrousova and Kasatkina, they have played 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

