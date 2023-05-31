Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Matteo Arnaldi and Denis Shapovalov will meet on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

You can watch Shapovalov try to take down Arnaldi on Tennis Channel.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Denis Shapovalov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Arnaldi vs. Shapovalov Matchup Info

By taking down No. 91-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 on Sunday, Arnaldi reached the Round of 64.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Arnaldi was eliminated by Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 4-6 on May 14, in the round of 64.

Shapovalov eliminated Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 3-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 29, Shapovalov matched up with Zhizhen Zhang in the round of 64 and was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 6-7.

Arnaldi hasn't faced Shapovalov in the past five years.

Arnaldi vs. Shapovalov Odds and Probabilities

Matteo Arnaldi Denis Shapovalov -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

