Matteo Arnaldi vs. Denis Shapovalov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Matteo Arnaldi and Denis Shapovalov will meet on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
You can watch Shapovalov try to take down Arnaldi on Tennis Channel.
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Denis Shapovalov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Arnaldi vs. Shapovalov Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 91-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 on Sunday, Arnaldi reached the Round of 64.
- In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Arnaldi was eliminated by Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 4-6 on May 14, in the round of 64.
- Shapovalov eliminated Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 3-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In his most recent tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 29, Shapovalov matched up with Zhizhen Zhang in the round of 64 and was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 6-7.
- Arnaldi hasn't faced Shapovalov in the past five years.
Arnaldi vs. Shapovalov Odds and Probabilities
|Matteo Arnaldi
|Denis Shapovalov
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|51.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.2
