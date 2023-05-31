In a match slated for Wednesday, Denis Shapovalov (No. 32 in rankings) will face Matteo Arnaldi (No. 106) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Arnaldi is getting -120 odds to take home a win versus Shapovalov (-105).

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Denis Shapovalov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Denis Shapovalov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 54.5% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Denis Shapovalov -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Denis Shapovalov Trends and Insights

Arnaldi defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Shapovalov made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 45-ranked Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 3-6 on Monday.

Through 26 matches over the past year (across all court types), Arnaldi has played 22.8 games per match and won 51.2% of them.

Arnaldi has played 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.1 games per match.

Shapovalov has averaged 27.0 games per match through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.9% of the games.

On clay, Shapovalov has played three matches and averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Arnaldi and Shapovalov have not played against each other.

