Wednesday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Novak Djokovic and Marton Fucsovics at Stade Roland Garros.

Tennis Channel will show this Djokovic versus Fucsovics matchup.

Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Fucsovics Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Djokovic took down Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Djokovic made a run before losing to Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the quarterfinals 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 on May 17.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Fucsovics took down No. 122-ranked Hugo Grenier, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Fucsovics was eliminated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) on May 23, when he went down 4-6, 6-7 to Sebastian Baez.

In two head-to-head matches, Djokovic has taken down Fucsovics two times, while Fucsovics has secured the win in zero matches. Djokovic won their last matchup 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Paris Masters on November 2, 2021.

Djokovic and Fucsovics have matched up for six sets, and it's been Djokovic who has taken the upper hand, winning five of them. Fucsovics has been victorious in one set.

Djokovic and Fucsovics have played 56 total games, with Djokovic taking 34 games and Fucsovics being victorious in 22.

Djokovic vs. Fucsovics Odds and Probabilities

Novak Djokovic Marton Fucsovics -2000 Odds to Win Match +850 +240 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 95.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.5% 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 64.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.2

