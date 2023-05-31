In the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 83-ranked Marton Fucsovics against No. 3 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic carries -2000 odds to claim a win versus Fucsovics (+850).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 95.2% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Marton Fucsovics -2000 Odds to Win Match +850 +240 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 95.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.5% 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 64.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

Djokovic is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 victory over No. 114-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic in Monday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Fucsovics clinched a victory against No. 122-ranked Hugo Grenier, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Djokovic has played 25.3 games per match in his 51 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Djokovic has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.3 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.

Fucsovics has played 41 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.4 games per match and winning 49.7% of those games.

Fucsovics has averaged 25.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Djokovic and Fucsovics have played two times dating back to 2015, and Djokovic has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory in their last matchup on November 2, 2021 at the Rolex Paris Masters.

In terms of sets, Djokovic has won five versus Fucsovics (83.3%), while Fucsovics has claimed one.

Djokovic has defeated Fucsovics in 34 of 56 total games between them, good for a 60.7% winning percentage.

Djokovic and Fucsovics have matched up two times, averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.