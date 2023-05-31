Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .195.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this year (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.172
|AVG
|.222
|.221
|OBP
|.260
|.297
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (40.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3).
