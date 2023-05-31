Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (50) this season while batting .246 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (31.4%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (21.6%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 49.0% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (23.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (43.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
