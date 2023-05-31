Jonathan India is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Fenway Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has recorded 58 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .291/.368/.457 slash line so far this year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

India Stats

India has collected 59 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .288/.372/.434 on the season.

India has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 57 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .288/.353/.485 on the season.

Steer enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.