A match between Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 24) and Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 94) is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris, France.

The Bautista Agut-Varillas matchup will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Bautista Agut vs. Varillas Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Bautista Agut took down Yibing Wu 7-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Bautista Agut lost in the round of 64 to No. 83-ranked Marco Cecchinato, 2-6, 2-6 on May 14.

Varillas advanced past Juncheng Shang 4-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 1-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Varillas was defeated by No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 2-6 (retired) in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, on May 23.

Bautista Agut and Varillas have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad, and Varillas was victorious, winning 7-6, 7-5.

In two total sets, Varillas has the advantage, taking the win in two of them, while Bautista Agut has taken zero.

In 25 total games, Varillas has the advantage, earning the win in 14 of them, while Bautista Agut has taken 11.

Bautista Agut vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities

Roberto Bautista Agut Juan Pablo Varillas -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

