On Wednesday, Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 24 in the world) takes on Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 94) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Bautista Agut is favored (-250) versus Varillas (+180) .

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Bautista Agut has a 71.4% chance to win.

Roberto Bautista Agut Juan Pablo Varillas -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 54-ranked Yibing Wu 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Monday, Bautista Agut reached the Round of 64.

Varillas won 4-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 1-6 against Juncheng Shang in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Bautista Agut has played 24.0 games per match in his 57 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 14 matches on clay over the past year, Bautista Agut has played an average of 24.2 games.

Varillas is averaging 22.9 games per match through his 32 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.5% of those games.

In 25 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Varillas has averaged 21.3 games per match and 10.5 games per set, winning 50.7% of the games.

On July 20, 2022, Bautista Agut and Varillas matched up in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 16. Varillas came out on top 7-6, 7-5.

In two total sets against one another, Varillas has taken two, while Bautista Agut has claimed zero.

Varillas has bettered Bautista Agut in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Bautista Agut and Varillas are averaging 25.0 games and 2.0 sets.

