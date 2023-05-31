The Round of 64 of the French Open will see Roberto Carballes Baena and Stefanos Tsitsipas square off at Stade Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 31.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Carballes Baena vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Carballes Baena beat No. 242-ranked Emilio Nava, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Carballes Baena was defeated in the round of 16 of his last tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) 1-6, 4-6 by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov on May 24.

Tsitsipas won 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 versus Jiri Vesely in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

On May 20, Tsitsipas lost to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 5-7, 5-7, in the semifinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, his last tournament.

This is the first time that Carballes Baena and Tsitsipas have played each other in the last five years.

Carballes Baena vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Roberto Carballes Baena Stefanos Tsitsipas +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

