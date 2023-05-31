Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Round of 64 of the French Open will see Roberto Carballes Baena and Stefanos Tsitsipas square off at Stade Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 31.
You can see Tsitsipas try to knock off Carballes Baena on Tennis Channel.
Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Carballes Baena vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Carballes Baena beat No. 242-ranked Emilio Nava, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.
- Carballes Baena was defeated in the round of 16 of his last tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) 1-6, 4-6 by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov on May 24.
- Tsitsipas won 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 versus Jiri Vesely in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- On May 20, Tsitsipas lost to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 5-7, 5-7, in the semifinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, his last tournament.
- This is the first time that Carballes Baena and Tsitsipas have played each other in the last five years.
Carballes Baena vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+650
|Odds to Win Match
|-1200
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|92.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|35.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.3
