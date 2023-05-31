Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) will take on Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 57) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Tsitsipas is favored (-1200) in this match, compared to the underdog Carballes Baena, who is +650.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 92.3% chance to win.

Roberto Carballes Baena Stefanos Tsitsipas +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Carballes Baena took down No. 242-ranked Emilio Nava, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Tsitsipas is coming off a 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 win over No. 455-ranked Jiri Vesely in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Through 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Carballes Baena has played 23.0 games per match and won 48.5% of them.

Carballes Baena has played 23 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match.

Tsitsipas is averaging 25.3 games per match through his 64 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Tsitsipas has played 18 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Carballes Baena and Tsitsipas have not matched up on the court.

