Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Sara Errani and Irina-Camelia Begu will collide on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Tune in on Tennis Channel as Errani looks to hold off Begu.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sara Errani vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Errani vs. Begu Matchup Info

By beating No. 77-ranked Jil Teichmann 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday, Errani reached the Round of 64.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Errani lost in the round of 128 to No. -ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 1-6, 1-6 on May 10.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Begu took down No. 104-ranked Anna Bondar, winning 6-4, 6-2.

On May 11, Begu was defeated by No. 75-ranked Xiyu Wang, 4-6, 5-7, in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Begu and Errani have played three times in the last five years, and Begu has the advantage with a 2-1 record, which includes a 6-2, 6-2 victory for Begu at the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2022 on September 17, 2022, the last time these two went head to head.

Begu has taken four sets against Errani, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Errani has taken home two sets.

Begu and Errani have matched up for 54 total games, with Begu winning 33 games and Errani claiming 21.

Errani vs. Begu Odds and Probabilities

Sara Errani Irina-Camelia Begu +360 Odds to Win Match -550 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.