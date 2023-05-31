On Wednesday, Irina-Camelia Begu (No. 27 in the world) faces Sara Errani (No. 73) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Against the underdog Errani (+360), Begu is favored (-550) to get to the round of 32.

Sara Errani vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sara Errani vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Irina-Camelia Begu has an 84.6% chance to win.

Sara Errani Irina-Camelia Begu +360 Odds to Win Match -550 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Sara Errani vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Trends and Insights

Errani is looking to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 77-ranked Jil Teichmann in Sunday's Round of 128.

Begu reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 104-ranked Anna Bondar 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday.

Errani has played 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.2 games per match.

On clay, Errani has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 19.6 games per match while winning 48.2% of games.

In the past year, Begu has played 36 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.4% of the games. She averages 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

On clay, Begu has played 21 matches and averaged 20.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Begu has taken down Errani two times in three matchups. Begu took their most recent match 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2022 on September 17, 2022.

Begu has secured four sets against Errani (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Errani's two.

Begu has won 33 games (61.1% win rate) against Errani, who has claimed 21 games.

Begu and Errani have matched up three times, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

