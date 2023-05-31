Sebastian Ofner, the No. 118-ranked player, and Sebastian Korda, the No. 30-ranked player, will come together on May 31 for a match in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Sebastian Korda Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ofner vs. Korda Matchup Info

By defeating No. 44-ranked Maxime Cressy 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 on Sunday, Ofner reached the Round of 64.

Ofner was defeated in the qualification final of his last tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) 4-6, 6-7 by No. 112-ranked Roman Safiullin on April 25.

Korda took down Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Korda's previous tournament, he went head to head with No. 103-ranked Safiullin in the round of 64 on May 12 and lost 2-6, 6-7.

This is the first time that Ofner and Korda have competed against each other in the last five years.

Ofner vs. Korda Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Ofner Sebastian Korda +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

